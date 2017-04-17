Axalta Coating Systems Opens Regional...

Axalta Coating Systems Opens Regional Auto Refinish Training Centre in Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Sobers Sethi, VP and President, Emerging Markets, Fadi Medlej, Managing Director of Middle East and North Africa, and Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Axalta Coating Systems inaugurate Axalta's Dubai Auto Refinish Training Center )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has launched the first of its kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Centre will provide expert training in the use of Axalta products that are designed for the repainting of vehicles in body shops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC