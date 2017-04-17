Axalta Coating Systems Opens Regional Auto Refinish Training Centre in Dubai
Sobers Sethi, VP and President, Emerging Markets, Fadi Medlej, Managing Director of Middle East and North Africa, and Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Axalta Coating Systems inaugurate Axalta's Dubai Auto Refinish Training Center )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has launched the first of its kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Centre will provide expert training in the use of Axalta products that are designed for the repainting of vehicles in body shops.
