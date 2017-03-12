Australia to increase security checks for flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Sydney: Australia said Friday it will increase security checks for flights from some Middle East airports, but stopped short of implementing the laptop ban introduced by the United States and Britain. Britain and the US banned laptops and tablet computers in cabins on flights from some countries in the Middle East and North Africa earlier this month, citing fears of possible attacks.
