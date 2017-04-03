Arabia A320 near Kolkata on Apr 6th 2...

Arabia A320 near Kolkata on Apr 6th 2017, smoke in cockpit

An Air Arabia Airbus A320-200, registration A6-ANT performing flight G9-522 from Chittagong to Sharjah with 164 passengers and 17 crew, was climbing out of Chittagong when the crew stopped the climb at FL300 reporting smoke in the cockpit and diverted to Kolkata for a safe landing about 15 minutes later. The aircraft remained on the ground for about 4 hours, then was able to continue the flight and reached Sharjah with a delay of 4.5 hours.

