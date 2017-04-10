Arab populists also blame foreigners as Gulf austerity sets in

Safa Al-Hashem, the only woman in Kuwait's 50-seat parliament, is capitalizing on a growing resentment of foreigners to build support for a movement that's taking shape as the nation's ruling al-Sabah family withdraws some handouts in an era of cheap oil. "Before asking citizens to pay, the government should reform the population mix by levying taxes on foreigners," said the 52-year-old former investment banker, whose salt-and-pepper pixie-cropped hair and attire of smart business suits make her stand out among exclusively male counterparts in white gowns and headdresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.