Apple Maps Gets Traffic Data for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates
Apple has updated its Maps app with traffic data for major metropolitan areas in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. So far, the new coverage extends to the capitals of the two countries and other heavily populated areas, with more limited traffic information on major highways and thoroughfares also available.
