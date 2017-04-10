Aldar launches mid-market "The Bridge...

Aldar launches mid-market "The Bridges" on Reem Island - homes from AED450,000

Aldar Properties PJSC , Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, announces the launch of The Bridges - a 1272 unit, AED 1.3 billion, mid-market residential development. Capitalising on the demand for this type of product, Aldar will release one tower for sale, at Cityscape Abu Dhabi.



