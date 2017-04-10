Aldar launches mid-market "The Bridges" on Reem Island - homes from AED450,000

Aldar Properties PJSC , Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, announces the launch of The Bridges - a 1272 unit, AED 1.3 billion, mid-market residential development. Capitalising on the demand for this type of product, Aldar will release one tower for sale, at Cityscape Abu Dhabi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.