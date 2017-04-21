Al Qassimi wins stage but Al Attiyah ...

Al Qassimi wins stage but Al Attiyah retains lead

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi on his way to claim a fine stage win in his Peugeot 3008 DKR during the Qatar Cross-Country Rally yesterday. Fastest times in cars, motorcycles and quads on the fourth desert selective section of the Qatar Cross-Country Rally fell to Abu Dhabi Racing's Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Dubai-based Sam Sunderland and Poland's Rafal Sonik yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC