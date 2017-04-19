Abu Dhabi's Taqa Seeking to Sell Ener...

Abu Dhabi's Taqa Seeking to Sell Energy Assets in North America

13 hrs ago

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the government-run company known as Taqa, is generating cash from overseas oil and natural gas operations and wants to sell some higher-cost wells in North America after reporting a record $5.2 billion loss last year. After a two-year program to cut costs, Taqa's oil and gas businesses in North America and Europe are "cash-flow positive," Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, acting chief operating officer, said in an emailed response to questions.

Chicago, IL

