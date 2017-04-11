Abu Dhabi's 'Taqa' announces full-year financial results
The company has delivered a 25 percent reduction in global headcount with over 1,000 positions reduced across its global operations. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company has reported a net loss of Dh19 billion for the financial year 2016 as it wrote down the value of oil assets after prices slumped.
