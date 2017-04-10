Abu Dhabi continues to weigh on Mediclinic
Towards the end of 2015, Mediclinic agreed to combine with Al Noor to create the biggest private health-care provider in the United Arab Emirates. However, this move has not been all plain sailing, as it has experienced challenges in Abu Dhabi, where patient volumes and operating performance have been below expectations, particularly in January this year.
