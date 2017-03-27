A still from the film Mahbas-Solitaire.

Lebanese director Sophie Boutros and Jordanian producer Nadia Eliewat decided to use humour and a human story to approach the sensitive issue of the Lebanese-Syrian conflict, hoping to promote dialogue and encourage self-reflection. Their film "Mahbas-Solitaire" was also a story about family and stereotypes, Eliewat told The Jordan Times during a recent interview.

