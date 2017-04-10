A new Anglican church in Abu Dhabi will be a symbol of tolerance
An artist's rendering of what All Saints Anglican Church will look like when completed in Abu Dhabi. Image courtesy of St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates In the Middle East this year, Holy Week had a bloody start with the bombings claimed by Islamist extremists at Egyptian Coptic church services that left dozens dead and more than 100 wounded on Palm Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC