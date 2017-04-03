A look at Saudi Arabia's most pressin...

A look at Saudi Arabia's most pressing economic targets

Read more: The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia is embarking on an aggressive transformation of its economy, which is being led by King Salman's 30-year-old son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Mohammed has announced a bold plan to wean his country off of its "addiction to oil."

Chicago, IL

