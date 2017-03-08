Yemeni sisters stuck in bureaucratic limbo in Ottawa after ID document confiscated
Two Yemeni sisters who walked across the Canada-U.S. border last month say they're stuck in Ottawa without proper identification after a government official confiscated their only documents containing their names, birthdates and photographs. Two Yemeni sisters who illegally crossed into Canada last month say they're caught in bureaucratic limbo in Ottawa after a government official confiscated their only piece of identification.
