World Retails Awards 2017 miila sa kasinatian sa Globe in-store

GIILA sa World Retail Awards 2017 ang Globe Telecom isip finalists sa "Best In-Store Customer Experience Initiative" cate gory bahin sa paghimo sa maayong kasinatian sa in-store. Ang Globe naapil sa ini lang global brands sama sa adidas, Checkland Kindley sides with Gensler, ; 'Ima gine', Dubai Festival City ; Galeries Lafayette and Sky Boy ; Hermes - petit h and Checkland Kindleysides with DML, ; L'Occitane en Provence and School House, ; PIRCH, ; Selfridges ; Siam Discovery-The Exploratorium ; and Tommy Hilfiger .

