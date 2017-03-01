Will Dubai get the first Michelin Guide in the Middle East?
That's the rumor going around -- and it was started by none other than Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide. At the last Global Restaurant Investment Forum he told attendees it was "only a matter of time" before an army of anonymous food inspectors would descend on the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, reports Time Out Dubai.
