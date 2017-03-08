What Gulf slowdown! IndiGo, GoAir to expand ops to West Asia
IndiGo is launching flights to Sharjah later this month and plans to launch a service to Doha its seventh international destination in April. GoAir is likely to begin its international operations with flights from Kochi to Doha and Dammam in the second half of the year.
