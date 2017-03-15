Weary flyers shrug as Middle East laptop ban takes off
A Libyan traveler packs his laptop in his suitcase before boarding his flight for London at Tunis-Carthage International Airport on March 25, 2017. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A controversial ban on carry-on laptops and tablets on flights from the Middle East to the United States and Britain went into effect Saturday - with less fanfare and frustration than expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC