Vipera to design mobile banking app for UAE bank

The project, which will be in conjunction with local partner Wavepac Infosystems, will see the company use its Motif platform and middleware components to enable Al Masraf's customers to use mobile technology for banking and bill payments within the United Arab Emirates. Vipera chief executive Marco Casartelli said: "By using our Motif platform Al Masraf will gain access to the state of the art mobile banking solution, enabling them to quickly and effectively add this capability to their service offering."

Chicago, IL

