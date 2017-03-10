Vipera to design mobile banking app for UAE bank
The project, which will be in conjunction with local partner Wavepac Infosystems, will see the company use its Motif platform and middleware components to enable Al Masraf's customers to use mobile technology for banking and bill payments within the United Arab Emirates. Vipera chief executive Marco Casartelli said: "By using our Motif platform Al Masraf will gain access to the state of the art mobile banking solution, enabling them to quickly and effectively add this capability to their service offering."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC