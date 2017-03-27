Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers. Vice announced its arrival with a party on Wednesday at the glitzy Armani Hotel in the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, the global trade hub where the New York-based company will set up its regional headquarters.
