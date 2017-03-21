US, UK bar laptop carry-ons from Mideast, N. Africa flights
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is facing at least 10 hours of questions from senators on Day Two of his confirmation hearing. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is facing at least 10 hours of questions from senators on Day Two of his confirmation hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC