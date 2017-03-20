US court rejects 'Dracula' pimp's appeal

US court rejects 'Dracula' pimp's appeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Damion Baston, accused of pimping women from Florida to Australia to the United Arab Emirates, was found guilty in Miami federal court in 2014 of 21 counts of sex trafficking and money laundering. Photo: File The US Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal by a Jamaican pimp who styled himself as Dracula, even wearing gold-plated fangs, concerning his objection to being ordered to pay restitution to a woman he forced into prostitution in her native Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC