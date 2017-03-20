US court rejects 'Dracula' pimp's appeal

Damion Baston, accused of pimping women from Florida to Australia to the United Arab Emirates, was found guilty in Miami federal court in 2014 of 21 counts of sex trafficking and money laundering. Photo: File The US Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal by a Jamaican pimp who styled himself as Dracula, even wearing gold-plated fangs, concerning his objection to being ordered to pay restitution to a woman he forced into prostitution in her native Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.