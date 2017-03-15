US and UK laptop bans on some Middle East flights come into effect
A ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Turkey and some countries in the Middle East and North Africa to the US and UK has come into effect. Officials say devices "larger than a smartphone" must travel in the hold because of an increased risk that they could contain explosives.
