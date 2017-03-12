UPDATE 1-CEO and vice chairman step d...

UPDATE 1-CEO and vice chairman step down at investment conglomerate Dubai Holding

The chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Holding have left the company, it said on Thursday, continuing a string of high-profile staff changes at the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler. The departures come a few days after Abdulla al-Habbai was chosen as chairman of the investment conglomerate by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, giving him responsibility for a $35 billion portfolio of assets in more than 20 countries.

