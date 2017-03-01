United Arab Emirates leader travels a...

United Arab Emirates leader travels abroad on 'private' trip

The leader of the United Arab Emirates, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke three years ago, has left the country on a "private visit" abroad. Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 and became president after his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died in 2004.

