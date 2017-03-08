United Airlines protests launch of Emirates' Newark-Athens service
United Airlines employees attended a company-sanctioned demonstration inside Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday, protesting what United and other U.S. carriers say are subsidies received by state-owned Middle East airlines. The maiden voyage of a new Athens-Newark flight by Emirates Airline was scheduled to arrive later on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
