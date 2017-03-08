UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank says plans...

UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank says plans convertible sukuk issue

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates' Sharjah Islamic Bank plans to issue convertible sukuk equivalent to 10 percent of the lender's capital, it said on Sunday. Funds raised through the debt sale will be used by Islamic endowments selected by the government of the emirate of Sharjah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC