U.S. Arrests Top Turkish Banker in Iran Sanctions Probe
A senior executive at one of Turkey's largest state-owned banks was arrested in the U.S. Tuesday on charges of conspiring to evade trade sanctions on Iran, escalating a case that has prompted diplomatic tensions and political maneuvering between the two countries. Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS , is accused of conspiring with Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader, to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of Iran and its companies.
