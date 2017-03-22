Trump's Electronics Restrictions Could Cause Headaches For Touring Musicians
New U.S. regulations aimed at travelers coming from eight majority-Muslim countries on non-U.S. airline carriers stipulate that laptops and electronic devices must be put into checked luggage. The news that the U.S. is placing restrictions on what airline passengers can carry in the cabin on direct flights from eight majority-Muslim nations is creating ripples of concern throughout the arts community.
