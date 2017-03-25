Top Tourism destination in Belize sti...

Top Tourism destination in Belize still does not have a hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

Despite being the fastest growing municipality and prime tourism destination in the country, Ambergris Caye is without a proper medical facility. The island lacks most of the medical services offered to other municipalities across the country, leaving residents and visitors vulnerable when the need arises for emergency medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC