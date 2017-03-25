Top Tourism destination in Belize still does not have a hospital
Despite being the fastest growing municipality and prime tourism destination in the country, Ambergris Caye is without a proper medical facility. The island lacks most of the medical services offered to other municipalities across the country, leaving residents and visitors vulnerable when the need arises for emergency medical care.
