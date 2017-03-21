The Latest: UAE's Etihad says no chan...

The Latest: UAE's Etihad says no change to carry-on policies

The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : 10 a.m. The United Arab Emirates' national carrier says it has not changed its policies regarding electronics in aircraft cabins, suggesting it has not received new directives from American authorities. Etihad Airways said in a statement on Tuesday that it will continue to work closely with American officials in the U.S. and at its base in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, but for now its "policies have not changed."

