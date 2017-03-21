The Latest: EgyptAir also without instructions on laptop ban

The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : 10:05 a.m. Egyptian officials at the Cairo International Airport say they have not received any instructions on banning passengers from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and some other electronics on board direct flights to the United States. The officials say that a New York-bound EgyptAir flight departed on Tuesday and that passengers were allowed to take their laptops and other electronics on board in their carry-on luggage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.