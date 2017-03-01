Tasjeel extends its services to Kalba in the Northern Emirates
Tasjeel, the UAE's one-stop-shop for all vehicle testing and registration needs, in cooperation with Sharjah Police expanded its presence to Kalba for the first time as part of its long-term expansion strategy. The new center in Kalba is one of the 12 new sites that the company plans to add over the next four years.
