Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster enjoy romantic getaway to Abu Dhabi

Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have been giving their Instagram followers major holiday envy as they enjoy a romantic getaway in the Abu Dhabi desert When you're a world-famous rock star, finding somewhere secluded and peaceful for a romantic getaway can prove tricky. Luckily, Sir Rod Stewart found the ultimate solution when he whisked wife Penny Lancaster away for a few days: the desert! The happy couple jet-setted off to Abu Dhabi where they soaked up local culture before adventuring deep into the heart of the United Arab Emirates' desert to explore the breath-taking sand dunes and learn more about the country's traditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.