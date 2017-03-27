Silver Spring Networks, Inc. DEWA Sig...

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. DEWA Signs Agreement With Silver Spring...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Today Silver Spring Networks, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Silver Spring Networks International Limited, has entered into an agreement with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority to establish a communication platform based on Silver Spring's IPv6 multi-application Radio Frequency Mesh Canopy, which will allow DEWA to provide smart grid applications such as smart electricity, water meter and distribution automation. The new communication platform will cover the whole of Dubai, including Hatta, and will serve all the communication requirements for any smart grid applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC