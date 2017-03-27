Silver Spring Networks, Inc. DEWA Signs Agreement With Silver Spring...

Today Silver Spring Networks, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Silver Spring Networks International Limited, has entered into an agreement with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority to establish a communication platform based on Silver Spring's IPv6 multi-application Radio Frequency Mesh Canopy, which will allow DEWA to provide smart grid applications such as smart electricity, water meter and distribution automation. The new communication platform will cover the whole of Dubai, including Hatta, and will serve all the communication requirements for any smart grid applications.

