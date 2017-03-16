Sheryl Aquiatan has been appointed As...

Sheryl Aquiatan has been appointed Assistant Marketing Manager at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai ...

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has appointed Sheryl Aquiatan as the property's assistant marketing manager. Aquiatan has more than 10 years of experience and began her career in the Philippines before moving to the UAE in 2007.

