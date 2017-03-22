Sargsyan stresses importance of Armenia-Emirates investment forum

YEREVAN, March 22. /ARKA/. Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, has arrived on a working visit in the United Arab Emirates, the president's press office reported on Tuesday. At the Abu Dhabi airport, Sargsyan was greeted by the Vice President of the UAE, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

