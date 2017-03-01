Sam El Asmar has been promoted Corpor...

Sam El Asmar has been promoted Corporate Vice President - Revenue Distribution at Rotana Ho...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website Sam El Asmar has been promoted Corporate Vice President - Revenue & Distribution at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, has announced the promotion of Sam El Asmar to Corporate Vice President - Revenue & Distribution. Previously Corporate Director of Revenue, El Asmar joined Rotana in 2012 bringing with him 14 years of experience in hotel revenue management and distribution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC