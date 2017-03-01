Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website Sam El Asmar has been promoted Corporate Vice President - Revenue & Distribution at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, has announced the promotion of Sam El Asmar to Corporate Vice President - Revenue & Distribution. Previously Corporate Director of Revenue, El Asmar joined Rotana in 2012 bringing with him 14 years of experience in hotel revenue management and distribution.

