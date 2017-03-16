RSG International and Rotana announce the signing of a new management ...
Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website RSG International and Rotana announce the signing of a new management agreement for a landmark hotel project in Dubai's Sufouh Gardens, on Sheikh Zayed Road RSG International and Rotana announce the signing of a new management agreement for a landmark hotel project in Dubai's Sufouh Gardens, on Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, UAE -- Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, today signed an agreement with RSG International, a UAE-based global conglomerate, with interests in the property development, automotive and industrial equipment sectors across the Middle East, North America and South Asia, for a new five star hotel and serviced apartment project in Dubai, located in Sufouh ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC