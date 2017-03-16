Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website RSG International and Rotana announce the signing of a new management agreement for a landmark hotel project in Dubai's Sufouh Gardens, on Sheikh Zayed Road RSG International and Rotana announce the signing of a new management agreement for a landmark hotel project in Dubai's Sufouh Gardens, on Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, UAE -- Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, today signed an agreement with RSG International, a UAE-based global conglomerate, with interests in the property development, automotive and industrial equipment sectors across the Middle East, North America and South Asia, for a new five star hotel and serviced apartment project in Dubai, located in Sufouh ... (more)

