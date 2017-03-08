Retaking West Asia from the Middle East

Read more: The Nation

WHEN EAST ASIAN growth is slowing, Singapore and the rest of the region would do well to look to the western reaches of Asia. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's grand sweep through East Asia, accompanied by a retinue of more than a thousand princes and courtiers, revives memories of the glory days of the oil states when Persian Gulf sheikhs bestowed Rolex watches upon even casual visitors and, on a whim, could point in a direction and order six-lane highways built for a hundred kilometres.

Chicago, IL

