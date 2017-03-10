Rep Pascrell Slams Trump At Healthcare Hearing: Tax Returns
Democrats in the House of Representatives may be outnumbered, but they are hardly silent. Today's House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the Obamacare repeal led several Democrats to bring up Donald Trump's missing tax returns and obvious conflicts of interest.
