QFB sells partial stake in healthcare firm

Qatar First Bank , a leading Shari'ah compliant bank based in Qatar and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange , has sold a partial stake in one of the most successful leading healthcare platforms in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Kuwait. Commenting on the transaction, QFB's CEO, Ziad Makkawi, said: "QFB's successful realization of its investment shows the Bank's capability in private equity and its ability to manage profitably exit investments in a difficult economic environment".

