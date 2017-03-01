Putting Americans first

Prior to winning the White House, President Donald Trump pledged if he were to occupy the Oval Office, one of his first tasks would be to look into every violation of a trade agreement a foreign country is using to harm American workers and then direct his staff to "use every tool under American and international law to end these abuses." Investigating the Open Skies agreement - where Persian Gulf airlines are unfairly undercutting their U.S. competitors, forcing them to cut routes and sacrifice U.S. jobs - is a good place to start.

