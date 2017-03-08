Project Update: Dubai's Smart Shelters Promote Passenger Information
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority introduced their Smart Shelters, which was part of the RTA's mission to not only improve the infrastructure of the public transit system - but to also encourage riders to use its system. The Smart Shelters offer a number of amenities, revolutionizing how riders can wait.
Read more at Mass Transit.
