Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein visits ...

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein visits Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Young patients at Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children were thrilled by a royal visit from Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein on Tuesday. The princess, daughter of the late King Hussein Bin Talal of Jordan and wife of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was instrumental in creating the first children's hospital in the gulf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC