Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein visits Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children
Young patients at Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children were thrilled by a royal visit from Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein on Tuesday. The princess, daughter of the late King Hussein Bin Talal of Jordan and wife of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was instrumental in creating the first children's hospital in the gulf.
