Pregnant Western Couple Arrested In Muslim Country For 'Illegal Sex Outside Marriage'
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates detained an engaged Western couple for illegal sex outside marriage in late January after the woman became pregnant. The South African man and Ukrainian woman were arrested after the woman was raced to the hospital for stomach cramps, and her pregnancy was discovered.
