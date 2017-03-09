Pregnant Western Couple Arrested In M...

Pregnant Western Couple Arrested In Muslim Country For 'Illegal Sex Outside Marriage'

Read more: The Daily Caller

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates detained an engaged Western couple for illegal sex outside marriage in late January after the woman became pregnant. The South African man and Ukrainian woman were arrested after the woman was raced to the hospital for stomach cramps, and her pregnancy was discovered.

