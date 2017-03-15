Pre-emptive strike

Trying to keep a step ahead of those radical Islamic forces bent on our destruction requires not only vigilance, but pre-emptive measures to ensure the safety of this nation, as well as our allies, regardless of the international ripples it may cause. That's exactly what the United States, along with Britain, did by barring passengers onboard direct flights from 10 airports in eight predominantly Muslim countries from carrying laptop computers, iPads and other electronic devices.

