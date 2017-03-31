Plans for Sarnia-Lambton still alive following Texas joint venture announcement
The Nova Chemicals Corunna site, near Sarnia, Ont., is shown in this file photo. The Ontario government is calling for a study to compare the cost of building and operating chemical plants in Sarnia with several chemical-manufacturing regions in the U.S. Nova Chemicals says Sarnia-Lambton is still in the running for a new polyethylene plant after the company announced a joint venture this week with Total and Borealis that could see a new $1.7-billion US ethylene cracker, and a new polyethylene plant, built on the Gulf Coast in Texas.
