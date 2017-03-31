Plans for Sarnia-Lambton still alive ...

Plans for Sarnia-Lambton still alive following Texas joint venture announcement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The Nova Chemicals Corunna site, near Sarnia, Ont., is shown in this file photo. The Ontario government is calling for a study to compare the cost of building and operating chemical plants in Sarnia with several chemical-manufacturing regions in the U.S. Nova Chemicals says Sarnia-Lambton is still in the running for a new polyethylene plant after the company announced a joint venture this week with Total and Borealis that could see a new $1.7-billion US ethylene cracker, and a new polyethylene plant, built on the Gulf Coast in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC