Perot Museum Names Abu Dhabi Official As CEO

11 hrs ago

It took nearly a year, but Dallas' Perot Museum of Nature and Science has finally found a new chief executive officer. According to a letter sent to museum donors by Hernan J.F. Saenz III, the Perot's board chair, the museum's new CEO is Linda Abraham-Silver, EdD, who will take over July 1 after working for the Government of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

