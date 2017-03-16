Pak man pardons 10 Indians who killed...

Pak man pardons 10 Indians who killed his son

13 hrs ago

At least ten Punjabi men have been pardoned by the United Arab Emirates court after the father of the Pakistani man they had accidentally killed submitted a letter of pardon. NEW DELHI: A Pakistani man has pardoned 10 Indians who are on death row after being convicted of killing is son in Abu Dhabi in 2015, BBC Urdu reported.

Chicago, IL

